Regent Seven Seas celebrates 25th anniversary with savings of up to 25%
18 January 2017
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering guests a special 25th anniversary celebratory savings of up to 25 per cent on a varied selection of all-inclusive 2017 cruises. More...
Save up to £200 per stateroom in the Norwegian Cruise Line sale
28 December 2016
The Norwegian Cruise Line sale, which runs until 2 January, offers savings of up to £200 per stateroom on cruises of five days or longer through 2017 - 2019. More...
IT’S BACK! Dover to Calais day trip with P&O Ferries from £27 return + 6 FREE bottles of wine
01 February 2017
P&O Ferries has reintroduced its FREE case of wine offer which means you can take a day trip to France by 17 March and get your free Banrock Station wine… More...
Save 10% with DFDS Dover - France early booking offer
25 January 2017
Take advantage of DFDS's fantastic early booking offer and book your crossing to France now for the best availability on your next European getaway. More...
Save 40% on short breaks in 2017 with Q Hotels
23 December 2016
Everyone needs something to look forward to and a Q Hotels' winter break offer you the perfect excuse to treat yourself during 2017. More...
Grab a bargain in the Pontins Black Friday Sale
25 November 2016
Don't miss a fantastic opportunity to book a 2017 Pontins holiday for an unmissably low price in its Black Friday sale starting today and ending Sunday. More...
Stanton sails up the Fred Olsen ladder
03 February 2017
Justin Stanton, head of marketing at Fred Olsen Cruise Line since 2012, has stepped up to the role sales and marketing director. More...
Another new ship for Princess Cruises
01 February 2017
Once upon a time, the announcement of a new ship really made a wave. Now the announcements come so thick and fast that they barely cause a ripple. More...
Carnival Horizon to debut with series of European voyages in 2018
01 February 2017
For the inaugural season of its newest ship, Carnival Horizon, debuting in April 2018, Carnival Cruise Line has assembled a wide array of exciting and diverse itineraries featuring breathtaking destinations… More...
Cruise Briefs
15 January 2017
SeaView Cruises' latest round-up of cruise news features items from Hebridean Island Cruises, Princess Cruises, Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line and Fred Olsen. More...
Irish Ferries lands Best Ferry Company title for seventh year running
01 February 2017
Irish Ferries has been voted Ireland’s "Best Ferry Company" for the seventh year in succession at the recent Irish Travel Industry Awards. More...
Condor improves performance in 2016
25 January 2017
Condor Ferries showed a further improvement in overall reliability and punctuality in 2016 compared with the previous year. More...
Forget the gloomy figures ... the numbers still add up for the Port of Dunkirk
14 January 2017
Nine per cent drop in passenger numbers; seven per cent drop in tourist vehicles; not the kind of figures one would expect the Port of Dunkirk to celebrate. But as… More...
Two-day Christmas break for Hovertravel
21 December 2016
Hovertravel is operating to the Isle of Wight from Southsea on Christmas Eve until 1900 before closing down services until 27 December. More...
Marriott’s new kid on the Bloomington block
02 February 2017
Bloomington, Minnesota, is home to a new $25m AC Hotel by Marriott, opening mid-February next to the Mall of America. More...
So much for post-Brexit surge as overseas leisure tourist numbers fall
28 November 2016
The number of leisure tourists coming to the UK dropped by almost 400,000 in the first nine months of the year, compared to last year, according to the first British… More...
Ooh la la - Paris Is the ultimate when it comes to one nighters
24 November 2016
If there is one place in the world you would like to spend the night, have you any idea where that might be? Well according to a survey by accommodation… More...
Premier Inn tops Which? hotel chain survey for second year running
31 October 2016
Premier Inn has been named the UK’s top-rated hotel chain for a second consecutive year, having once again achieved the highest score in the annual Which? Hotel Chain Survey. More...
