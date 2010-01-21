-
Save up to £200 per stateroom in the Norwegian Cruise Line sale
28 December 2016
The Norwegian Cruise Line sale, which runs until 2 January, offers savings of up to £200 per stateroom on cruises of five days or longer through 2017 - 2019. More...
Check out Cunard’s Upgrades on Us offers on its three Queens
22 December 2016
Until February 28, guests making new bookings on select Cunard voyages will receive free double upgrades from inside to balcony stateroom, 50 per cent reduced deposit, free drinks in Grill… More...
Sail into 2017 with super saving deals from DFDS
31 December 2016
If you are looking for the best deals on trips to Europe in 2017, then now's the time to take advantage of a wide range of discounted ferry crossings with… More...
Just the ticket! P&O Ferries offers FREE upgrade to Flexi
28 December 2016
Book your P&O ferry by 31 of January and you'll get a Flexi upgrade on your outward or return leg for the same price as our Saver Ticket. More...
Save 40% on short breaks in 2017 with Q Hotels
23 December 2016
Everyone needs something to look forward to and a Q Hotels' winter break offer you the perfect excuse to treat yourself during 2017. More...
Grab a bargain in the Pontins Black Friday Sale
25 November 2016
Don't miss a fantastic opportunity to book a 2017 Pontins holiday for an unmissably low price in its Black Friday sale starting today and ending Sunday. More...
Passengers stranded in Swan Hellenic and Voyages of Discovery collapse
04 January 2017
Swan Hellenic and Voyages of Discovery owners All Leisure Group pulled down the shutters today having already called off their New Year cruises at short notice. More...
Norwegian Cruise Line sets sail to “dream destinations” around the globe in 2018-19
04 January 2017
Norwegian Cruise Line's summer 2018 and autumn/winter 2018/19 itineraries feature "exciting new opportunities for guests to set sail to their dream destinations". More...
Pandaw lines up a new ship for ‘next big thing’ Borneo
01 January 2017
Pandaw has acquired a new ship that will be deployed to West Kalimantan, Borneo. More...
Oceania makes a BBC radio wave on New Year’s Eve with star-studded concert
23 December 2016
The Dutch jazz singer, Caro Emerald, is among the stars who will be entertaining guests on P&O Cruises' Oceania on New Year's Eve in a live BBC Radio 2 broadcast… More...
Two-day Christmas break for Hovertravel
21 December 2016
Hovertravel is operating to the Isle of Wight from Southsea on Christmas Eve until 1900 before closing down services until 27 December. More...
DFDS in £8m share giveaway to its staff to celebrate 150th anniversary
16 December 2016
Christmas came early today for all 7,000 DFDS employees in an £8m shares giveaway celebrating the company's 150th anniversary gift. More...
DFDS tops 150th anniversary with World’s Leading Ferry Operator award
06 December 2016
DFDS has an extra reason to celebrate its 150th anniversary this month after being named “World’s Leading Ferry Operator” for the sixth consecutive time at the 23rd annual World Travel… More...
Irish Ferries switches Oscar Wilde to boost capacity for Christmas
05 December 2016
Irish Ferries will move the 1,458-passenger Oscar Wilde ferry on to the busy Holyhead to Dublin route on 17 December, to accommodate the thousands of extra people travelling to Ireland… More...
So much for post-Brexit surge as overseas leisure tourist numbers fall
28 November 2016
The number of leisure tourists coming to the UK dropped by almost 400,000 in the first nine months of the year, compared to last year, according to the first British… More...
Ooh la la - Paris Is the ultimate when it comes to one nighters
24 November 2016
If there is one place in the world you would like to spend the night, have you any idea where that might be? Well according to a survey by accommodation… More...
Premier Inn tops Which? hotel chain survey for second year running
31 October 2016
Premier Inn has been named the UK’s top-rated hotel chain for a second consecutive year, having once again achieved the highest score in the annual Which? Hotel Chain Survey. More...
Adult only Warner Leisure Hotels get thumbs up from Which?
28 October 2016
Adult-only Warner Leisure Hotels has topped the table for the Which? Recommended Provider for UK Small or Medium Hotel Chains 2016, with a customer score of 74 per cent. More...
